Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)?

The shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inseego Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 24, 2019, to Outperform the INSG stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 194.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.43.

The shares of the company added by 5.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.025 while ending the day at $10.62. During the trading session, a total of 3.86 million shares were traded which represents a 20.63% incline from the average session volume which is 4.86 million shares. INSG had ended its last session trading at $10.09. Inseego Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 INSG 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $15.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inseego Corp. generated 30.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.0%. Inseego Corp. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 07, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.77 and traded between $0.6183 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGEN’s 50-day SMA is 0.9717 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9698. The stock has a high of $3.76 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14133.46 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -36.01%, as 9,044 INSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Tecogen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 91.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bard Associates, Inc. bought more TGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bard Associates, Inc. purchasing 14,527 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 767,202 shares of TGEN, with a total valuation of $782,546. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more TGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $615,501 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Tecogen Inc. shares by 9.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 566,517 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -59,387 shares of Tecogen Inc. which are valued at $577,847. In the same vein, Essex Investment Management Co. L… decreased its Tecogen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,279 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 432,599 shares and is now valued at $441,251. Following these latest developments, around 9.40% of Tecogen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.