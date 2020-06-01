Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:ACEL), CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.10.

The shares of the company added by 6.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.35 while ending the day at $10.14. During the trading session, a total of 0.84 million shares were traded which represents a -233.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.25 million shares. ACEL had ended its last session trading at $9.54. Accel Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 ACEL 52-week low price stands at $5.22 while its 52-week high price is $13.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accel Entertainment Inc. generated 166.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Accel Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. It started the day trading at $4.40 and traded between $3.96 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPLG’s 50-day SMA is 3.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.05. The stock has a high of $13.42 for the year while the low is $2.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.06%, as 1.30M ACEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CPLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -92,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,628,715 shares of CPLG, with a total valuation of $24,484,910. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more CPLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,302,067 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,817,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,502 shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. which are valued at $12,257,199. In the same vein, Newtyn Management LLC decreased its CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,028,824 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,292,702 shares and is now valued at $9,973,254. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of CorePoint Lodging Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.