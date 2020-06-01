Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)?

The shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Natural Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that UNFI is Sell in its latest report on October 03, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that UNFI is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 292.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.51.

The shares of the company added by 8.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.16 while ending the day at $19.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.45 million shares were traded which represents a 3.34% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. UNFI had ended its last session trading at $18.12. United Natural Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNFI 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $23.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Natural Foods Inc. generated 40.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.62%. United Natural Foods Inc. has the potential to record 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.70% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $1.82 and traded between $1.67 and $1.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 1.2784 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3022. The stock has a high of $6.31 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.23%, as 11.76M UNFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.25% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… sold more ETM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… selling -217,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,794,813 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $13,169,672. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,961,845 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,078,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,206 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $9,855,742. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 216,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,344,231 shares and is now valued at $8,959,962. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.