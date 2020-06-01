Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)?

The shares of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sandler O’Neill in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Sandler O’Neill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2017. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TBBK is Neutral in its latest report on November 30, 2016. Raymond James thinks that TBBK is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.39.

The shares of the company added by 6.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.91 while ending the day at $8.80. During the trading session, a total of 0.64 million shares were traded which represents a -36.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.47 million shares. TBBK had ended its last session trading at $8.29. The Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $476.08 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.90, with a beta of 1.58. TBBK 52-week low price stands at $3.36 while its 52-week high price is $13.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.7%. The Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is now rated as In-line. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.94% to reach $10.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.09 and traded between $6.37 and $6.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXTN’s 50-day SMA is 5.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.84. The stock has a high of $14.89 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1184758.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.20%, as 992,828 TBBK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Exterran Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 383.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Chai Trust Co LLC bought more EXTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 54.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC purchasing 2,525,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,157,415 shares of EXTN, with a total valuation of $48,670,422. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EXTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,003,560 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Exterran Corporation shares by 3.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,830,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -98,001 shares of Exterran Corporation which are valued at $19,248,100. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Exterran Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 131,791 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,314,900 shares and is now valued at $15,741,320. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Exterran Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.