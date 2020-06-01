Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)?

The shares of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $265 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RingCentral Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Outperform the RNG stock while also putting a $240 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $230. Wells Fargo was of a view that RNG is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Needham thinks that RNG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 220.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $271.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $261.90 while ending the day at $274.25. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a 36.11% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. RNG had ended its last session trading at $259.51. RingCentral Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 RNG 52-week low price stands at $110.34 while its 52-week high price is $292.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RingCentral Inc. generated 762.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.0%. RingCentral Inc. has the potential to record -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.18% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.7051 and traded between $0.6406 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPG’s 50-day SMA is 0.7972 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8582. The stock has a high of $4.69 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 69.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.33%, as 74.51M RNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 40.21% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,392,549 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,863,768 shares of WPG, with a total valuation of $28,262,840. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,681,055 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.