Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)?

The shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudbay Minerals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. CIBC was of a view that HBM is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that HBM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.09.

The shares of the company added by 5.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.578 while ending the day at $2.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 39.74% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. HBM had ended its last session trading at $2.56. HBM 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $5.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hudbay Minerals Inc. generated 306.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.23%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Barclays also rated MGNX as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that MGNX could down by -24.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.35% to reach $15.44/share. It started the day trading at $21.21 and traded between $18.43 and $19.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGNX’s 50-day SMA is 12.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.10. The stock has a high of $29.50 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 55.09%, as 4.43M HBM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.73% of MacroGenics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 119.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 106.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more MGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 245,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,119,150 shares of MGNX, with a total valuation of $44,057,880. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more MGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,031,850 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,799,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,116 shares of MacroGenics Inc. which are valued at $27,358,855. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MacroGenics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,330 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,141,679 shares and is now valued at $22,620,089. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of MacroGenics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.