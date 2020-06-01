Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL), Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)?

The shares of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $11.30 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SciPlay Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Buy the SCPL stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Goldman was of a view that SCPL is Sell in its latest report on December 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SCPL is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.63.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.12 while ending the day at $14.02. During the trading session, a total of 0.77 million shares were traded which represents a -98.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.39 million shares. SCPL had ended its last session trading at $13.27. SciPlay Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 SCPL 52-week low price stands at $5.82 while its 52-week high price is $16.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SciPlay Corporation generated 132.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.21%. SciPlay Corporation has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.71% to reach $7.15/share. It started the day trading at $5.19 and traded between $4.90 and $4.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MFGP’s 50-day SMA is 5.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.22. The stock has a high of $27.25 for the year while the low is $3.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.53%, as 1.13M SCPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.34% of Micro Focus International plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more MFGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 827,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,502,919 shares of MFGP, with a total valuation of $210,532,310. Invesco Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MFGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,536,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its Micro Focus International plc shares by 2.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,549,250 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,295 shares of Micro Focus International plc which are valued at $9,187,053. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Micro Focus International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,401 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,530,573 shares and is now valued at $9,076,298.