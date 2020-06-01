Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)?

The shares of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NN Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2019, to Overweight the NNBR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Lake Street was of a view that NNBR is Buy in its latest report on December 21, 2016. Stifel thinks that NNBR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.22.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.88 while ending the day at $4.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -17.5% decline from the average session volume which is 0.86 million shares. NNBR had ended its last session trading at $4.14. NN Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NNBR 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $10.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NN Inc. generated 79.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2400.0%. NN Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Craig Hallum also rated TRMB as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that TRMB could down by -8.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.83% to reach $36.00/share. It started the day trading at $40.78 and traded between $38.75 and $39.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRMB’s 50-day SMA is 33.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.21. The stock has a high of $46.67 for the year while the low is $20.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.47%, as 6.77M NNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.72% of Trimble Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.19, while the P/B ratio is 3.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TRMB shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,916,737 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,552,188 shares of TRMB, with a total valuation of $884,872,270. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TRMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $824,850,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Trimble Inc. shares by 2.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,490,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -487,755 shares of Trimble Inc. which are valued at $709,570,397. In the same vein, Generation Investment Management … decreased its Trimble Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,320,918 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,320,918 shares and is now valued at $392,043,390. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Trimble Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.