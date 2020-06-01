Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)?

The shares of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jaguar Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.57.

The shares of the company added by 14.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.451 while ending the day at $0.48. During the trading session, a total of 35.86 million shares were traded which represents a -3958.61% decline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. JAGX had ended its last session trading at $0.42. Jaguar Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 JAGX 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $17.00.

The Jaguar Health Inc. generated 1.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jaguar Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Telsey Advisory Group also rated RL as Reiterated on May 21, 2020, with its price target of $88 suggesting that RL could surge by 14.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.59% to reach $88.81/share. It started the day trading at $78.84 and traded between $74.26 and $75.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RL’s 50-day SMA is 71.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.19. The stock has a high of $128.29 for the year while the low is $59.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.48%, as 5.48M JAGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.59% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -36,476 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,184,110 shares of RL, with a total valuation of $382,483,636. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more RL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,117,799 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,777,811 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,609 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation which are valued at $204,946,896. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 108,372 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,620,385 shares and is now valued at $193,332,005. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.