Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)?

The shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aytu BioScience Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 344.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.49.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.37 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 9.15 million shares were traded which represents a 65.87% incline from the average session volume which is 26.81 million shares. AYTU had ended its last session trading at $1.40. Aytu BioScience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 AYTU 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aytu BioScience Inc. generated 62.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -766.67%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BMO Capital Markets also rated CLDT as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CLDT could surge by 18.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.29% to reach $8.30/share. It started the day trading at $7.22 and traded between $6.70 and $6.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDT’s 50-day SMA is 6.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.30. The stock has a high of $19.81 for the year while the low is $3.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.81%, as 1.40M AYTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 640.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CLDT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -103,841 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,379,865 shares of CLDT, with a total valuation of $55,422,786. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,040,421 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by 3.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,272,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -102,705 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust which are valued at $24,579,667. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 550,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,067,059 shares and is now valued at $23,033,613. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chatham Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.