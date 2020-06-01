Is It Crazy To Buy Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) And Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 524.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.79.

The shares of the company added by 5.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.37 while ending the day at $10.12. During the trading session, a total of 0.5 million shares were traded which represents a -20.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.42 million shares. KRMD had ended its last session trading at $9.55. Repro Med Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 KRMD 52-week low price stands at $1.62 while its 52-week high price is $12.84.

The Repro Med Systems Inc. generated 7.43 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $1.48 and traded between $1.31 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNTR’s 50-day SMA is 1.4326 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6020. The stock has a high of $5.53 for the year while the low is $1.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 865966.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.97%, as 978,282 KRMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Venator Materials PLC shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 473.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.88% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,156,202 shares of VNTR, with a total valuation of $11,628,377. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more VNTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,730,324 worth of shares.

Similarly, Schneider Capital Management Corp… increased its Venator Materials PLC shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,886,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,120 shares of Venator Materials PLC which are valued at $4,935,239. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Venator Materials PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 247,314 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,789,280 shares and is now valued at $4,812,386. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Venator Materials PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.