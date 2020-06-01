Is It Crazy To Buy Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) And Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

The shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $42 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dell Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Sector Perform the DELL stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Wells Fargo was of a view that DELL is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that DELL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.91.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.00 while ending the day at $49.64. During the trading session, a total of 11.73 million shares were traded which represents a -289.6% decline from the average session volume which is 3.01 million shares. DELL had ended its last session trading at $45.58. Dell Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $33.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.63, with a beta of 0.76. DELL 52-week low price stands at $25.51 while its 52-week high price is $67.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dell Technologies Inc. generated 9.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.04%. Dell Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Guggenheim also rated CNSL as Downgrade on April 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that CNSL could down by -3.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.26% to reach $5.88/share. It started the day trading at $6.42 and traded between $5.90 and $6.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNSL’s 50-day SMA is 5.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.68. The stock has a high of $7.51 for the year while the low is $3.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.32%, as 7.49M DELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.45% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 202.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 649.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CNSL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -296,226 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,796,640 shares of CNSL, with a total valuation of $67,694,933. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,839,126 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares by 6.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,346,158 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 326,644 shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. which are valued at $33,520,411. In the same vein, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 108,857 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,557,443 shares and is now valued at $28,575,168. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.