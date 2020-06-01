Is It Crazy To Buy Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) And Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coeur Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.90. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CDE is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. ROTH Capital thinks that CDE is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.53.

The shares of the company added by 7.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.58 while ending the day at $5.75. During the trading session, a total of 9.49 million shares were traded which represents a -33.24% decline from the average session volume which is 7.12 million shares. CDE had ended its last session trading at $5.37. Coeur Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CDE 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coeur Mining Inc. generated 52.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. Coeur Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $4.63 and traded between $4.0825 and $4.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMRK’s 50-day SMA is 3.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.04. The stock has a high of $13.85 for the year while the low is $2.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.72%, as 2.16M CDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Newmark Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NMRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 111,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,954,488 shares of NMRK, with a total valuation of $85,183,413. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NMRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,802,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Newmark Group Inc. shares by 45.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,962,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,151,560 shares of Newmark Group Inc. which are valued at $19,252,859. In the same vein, EJF Capital LLC decreased its Newmark Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 536,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,088,781 shares and is now valued at $11,984,470. Following these latest developments, around 4.75% of Newmark Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.