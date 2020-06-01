Is It Crazy To Buy BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) And Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

The shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BEST Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the BEST stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that BEST is Sector Weight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Bernstein thinks that BEST is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.85 while ending the day at $5.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.48 million shares were traded which represents a -99.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. BEST had ended its last session trading at $4.87. BEST Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BEST 52-week low price stands at $4.10 while its 52-week high price is $6.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BEST Inc. generated 543.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. BEST Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.37% to reach $2.82/share. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $1.93 and $1.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUPV’s 50-day SMA is 1.7709 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6723. The stock has a high of $9.03 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 586195.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.82%, as 487,597 BEST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Santander Asset Management UK Ltd… bought more SUPV shares, increasing its portfolio by 780.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Santander Asset Management UK Ltd… purchasing 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,361,683 shares of SUPV, with a total valuation of $2,301,244. RWC Asset Management LLP meanwhile sold more SUPV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,752,003 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deutsche Bank SA Banco Alemão (In… decreased its Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 990,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. which are valued at $1,673,100. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,113 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 588,664 shares and is now valued at $994,842. Following these latest developments, around 17.55% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.