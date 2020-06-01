Is It Crazy To Buy Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) And HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $120 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avalara Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $90. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that AVLR is Buy in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Stifel thinks that AVLR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $112.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.12.

The shares of the company added by 7.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $99.9956 while ending the day at $107.06. During the trading session, a total of 5.53 million shares were traded which represents a -465.8% decline from the average session volume which is 0.98 million shares. AVLR had ended its last session trading at $99.28. Avalara Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AVLR 52-week low price stands at $55.50 while its 52-week high price is $110.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avalara Inc. generated 450.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Avalara Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.66 and traded between $0.61 and $0.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 0.5887 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9308. The stock has a high of $7.04 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.18%, as 21.69M AVLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.44% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.