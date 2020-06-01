Is A Downturn Overdue? Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)?

The shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Modine Manufacturing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $11.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on August 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Gabelli & Co was of a view that MOD is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that MOD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.85.

The shares of the company added by 5.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.75 while ending the day at $5.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -215.19% decline from the average session volume which is 0.5 million shares. MOD had ended its last session trading at $5.08. Modine Manufacturing Company currently has a market cap of $271.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.21, with a beta of 2.33. Modine Manufacturing Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MOD 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Modine Manufacturing Company generated 36.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.17%. Modine Manufacturing Company has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Singular Research published a research note on May 13, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. It started the day trading at $1.35 and traded between $1.08 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.5872 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.4095. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $1.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.95%, as 1.44M MOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.64% of LSB Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 246.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Security Benefit Life Insurance C… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,069,324 shares of LXU, with a total valuation of $8,097,955. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LXU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,381,331 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its LSB Industries Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,864,016 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,873 shares of LSB Industries Inc. which are valued at $3,709,392. In the same vein, Robotti & Co. Advisors LLC decreased its LSB Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,303 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,610,842 shares and is now valued at $3,205,576. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of LSB Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.