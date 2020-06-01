Is A Downturn Overdue? Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is 11.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 91.78.

The shares of the company added by 12.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.80 while ending the day at $12.91. During the trading session, a total of 7.47 million shares were traded which represents a -1381.16% decline from the average session volume which is 0.5 million shares. FMCI had ended its last session trading at $11.44. FMCI 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $11.59.

The Forum Merger II Corporation generated 0.8 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.65% to reach $9.31/share. It started the day trading at $11.51 and traded between $11.15 and $11.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBK’s 50-day SMA is 9.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.69. The stock has a high of $20.56 for the year while the low is $7.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.60%, as 1.45M FMCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Westpac Banking Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 928.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… bought more WBK shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… purchasing 161,060 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,028,588 shares of WBK, with a total valuation of $31,588,173. Parametric Portfolio Associates L… meanwhile bought more WBK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,952,120 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Westpac Banking Corporation shares by 14.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,750,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 347,887 shares of Westpac Banking Corporation which are valued at $28,685,212. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Westpac Banking Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 706,829 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,619,745 shares and is now valued at $16,893,940. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Westpac Banking Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.