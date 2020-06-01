Is A Downturn Overdue? Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)?

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.48.

The shares of the company added by 5.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.92 while ending the day at $6.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a 12.56% incline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $6.06. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 APPS 52-week low price stands at $3.48 while its 52-week high price is $9.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 33.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $3.1246 and traded between $2.83 and $2.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUAD’s 50-day SMA is 2.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.58. The stock has a high of $12.12 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.76%, as 3.84M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.53% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 494.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QUAD shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 226,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,027,604 shares of QUAD, with a total valuation of $11,262,687. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more QUAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,097,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by 5.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,079,357 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 111,292 shares of Quad/Graphics Inc. which are valued at $7,735,208. In the same vein, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Quad/Graphics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 388,388 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,746,763 shares and is now valued at $6,497,958. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Quad/Graphics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.