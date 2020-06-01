Is A Downturn Overdue? Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM), Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)?

The shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2018. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the ASM stock while also putting a $3.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by Euro Pacific Capital in its report released on March 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.10. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ASM is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2014. Noble Financial thinks that ASM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.67 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a -95.1% decline from the average session volume which is 0.71 million shares. ASM had ended its last session trading at $0.63. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 ASM 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $0.81.

The Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. generated 6.7 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.70. It started the day trading at $2.0199 and traded between $1.86 and $1.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNGX’s 50-day SMA is 1.5967 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5565. The stock has a high of $3.54 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 415329.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.33%, as 297,667 ASM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.17% of Soligenix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 88.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ACT Capital Management LLLP sold more SNGX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ACT Capital Management LLLP selling -111,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,221,499 shares of SNGX, with a total valuation of $1,893,323. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SNGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,254,565 worth of shares.

Similarly, Knoll Capital Management LP decreased its Soligenix Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 787,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Soligenix Inc. which are valued at $1,221,137. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Soligenix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 219,470 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 530,661 shares and is now valued at $822,525. Following these latest developments, around 3.54% of Soligenix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.