Is A Downturn Overdue? Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU), Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)?

The shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2018. The Industrials company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexco Resource Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 07, 2014, to Buy the AXU stock while also putting a $1.70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $5.25. The stock was given Accumulate rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on February 16, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 216.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.80.

The shares of the company added by 7.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a -13.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. AXU had ended its last session trading at $2.14. Alexco Resource Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.00 AXU 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $2.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alexco Resource Corp. generated 16.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Alexco Resource Corp. has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.63% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.33 and traded between $1.17 and $1.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOCA’s 50-day SMA is 1.2359 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2061. The stock has a high of $6.77 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.43%, as 1.51M AXU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.25% of Tocagen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 705.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 89.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TOCA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -21,786 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,550,979 shares of TOCA, with a total valuation of $1,814,645. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TOCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,106,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Tocagen Inc. shares by 18.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 389,505 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,255 shares of Tocagen Inc. which are valued at $455,721. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tocagen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 182,992 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 352,565 shares and is now valued at $412,501. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Tocagen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.