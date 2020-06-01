Expensive Market, What To Buy? Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $58 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Hold the SMAR stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SMAR is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2020. First Analysis Sec thinks that SMAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.29.

The shares of the company added by 6.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.97 while ending the day at $57.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -4.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $54.38. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $30.91 while its 52-week high price is $58.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 515.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.39%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.5033 and traded between $0.455 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTOV’s 50-day SMA is 0.3803 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6379. The stock has a high of $1.08 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 805.54%, as 2.56M SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.66% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more KTOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 138.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 2,914,336 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,018,443 shares of KTOV, with a total valuation of $1,726,344. OrbiMed Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more KTOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,190,922 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.67% of Kitov Pharma Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.