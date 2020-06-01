Expensive Market, What To Buy? Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

The shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $60 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinduoduo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on May 26, 2020, to Buy the PDD stock while also putting a $76 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 26, 2020. China Renaissance was of a view that PDD is Hold in its latest report on May 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that PDD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $455.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 262.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.26.

The shares of the company added by 10.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $61.095 while ending the day at $66.87. During the trading session, a total of 14.92 million shares were traded which represents a -72.89% decline from the average session volume which is 8.63 million shares. PDD had ended its last session trading at $60.36. Pinduoduo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PDD 52-week low price stands at $18.46 while its 52-week high price is $69.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pinduoduo Inc. generated 4.59 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.0%. Pinduoduo Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $26.90/share. It started the day trading at $21.375 and traded between $19.78 and $20.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WY’s 50-day SMA is 18.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.74. The stock has a high of $31.58 for the year while the low is $13.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.21%, as 7.64M PDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,105,340 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 106,618,638 shares of WY, with a total valuation of $2,331,749,613. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more WY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $983,878,353 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Eagle Investment Management… decreased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by 1.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,860,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -668,352 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company which are valued at $893,629,108. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 324,327 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,546,606 shares and is now valued at $843,014,273. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Weyerhaeuser Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.