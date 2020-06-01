Expensive Market, What To Buy? Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

The shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Citigroup was of a view that HARP is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that HARP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.24.

The shares of the company added by 5.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.34 while ending the day at $21.76. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -389.18% decline from the average session volume which is 0.13 million shares. HARP had ended its last session trading at $20.59. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 HARP 52-week low price stands at $10.27 while its 52-week high price is $25.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. generated 36.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.92%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.75. It started the day trading at $8.98 and traded between $7.0506 and $8.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVEO’s 50-day SMA is 5.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.49. The stock has a high of $11.20 for the year while the low is $2.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.48%, as 1.74M HARP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.86% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 313.85, while the P/B ratio is 18.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 507.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 85.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AVEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,595 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 648,931 shares of AVEO, with a total valuation of $4,244,009. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AVEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,524,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jacobs Levy Equity Management, In… increased its AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 26.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 184,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,104 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,206,820. In the same vein, Sabby Capital LLC increased its AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 112,155 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 112,155 shares and is now valued at $733,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.