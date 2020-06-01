Analysts Turn Mixed On SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV), Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)

The shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SilverCrest Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.98.

The shares of the company added by 9.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.39 while ending the day at $8.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 7.82% incline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. SILV had ended its last session trading at $8.12. SILV 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $9.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SilverCrest Metals Inc. generated 85.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BMO Capital Markets also rated FSP as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FSP could surge by 21.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.99% to reach $6.80/share. It started the day trading at $5.57 and traded between $5.30 and $5.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSP’s 50-day SMA is 5.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.34. The stock has a high of $8.97 for the year while the low is $3.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.23%, as 3.83M SILV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.93% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 86.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 484.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FSP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -334,702 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,710,668 shares of FSP, with a total valuation of $90,906,034. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,835,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares by 6.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,059,799 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -504,257 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. which are valued at $38,405,307. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 355,752 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,036,158 shares and is now valued at $32,836,700. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.