Analysts Turn Mixed On MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL), Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)

The shares of MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MobileIron Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Buy the MOBL stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2018. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $5.75. Imperial Capital was of a view that MOBL is In-line in its latest report on October 18, 2017. The Benchmark Company thinks that MOBL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.67.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.21 while ending the day at $4.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -64.34% decline from the average session volume which is 0.93 million shares. MOBL had ended its last session trading at $4.23. MobileIron Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MOBL 52-week low price stands at $2.94 while its 52-week high price is $7.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MobileIron Inc. generated 98.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. MobileIron Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $4.45 and traded between $3.98 and $4.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MG’s 50-day SMA is 3.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.71. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $2.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 228843.54 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.01%, as 279,212 MOBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Mistras Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 286.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MG shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 281,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,928,142 shares of MG, with a total valuation of $9,158,675. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more MG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,990,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mistras Group Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,163,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,266 shares of Mistras Group Inc. which are valued at $5,527,418. Following these latest developments, around 40.10% of Mistras Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.