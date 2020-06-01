Analysts Turn Mixed On Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

The shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $335 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lululemon Athletica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on May 19, 2020, to Buy the LULU stock while also putting a $290 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $257. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on April 29, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 261. B. Riley FBR was of a view that LULU is Buy in its latest report on April 03, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that LULU is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $235.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.61.

The shares of the company added by 5.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $284.1502 while ending the day at $300.10. During the trading session, a total of 4.86 million shares were traded which represents a -112.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. LULU had ended its last session trading at $284.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. currently has a market cap of $37.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.71, with a beta of 1.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 LULU 52-week low price stands at $128.85 while its 52-week high price is $291.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lululemon Athletica Inc. generated 1.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.54%. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has the potential to record 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. It started the day trading at $3.17 and traded between $2.675 and $2.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORBC’s 50-day SMA is 2.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.72. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.81%, as 1.84M LULU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 873.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP sold more ORBC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling -1,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,761,551 shares of ORBC, with a total valuation of $20,490,495. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ORBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,445,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ORBCOMM Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,079,257 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,264 shares of ORBCOMM Inc. which are valued at $10,769,238. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ORBCOMM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 124,198 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,047,169 shares and is now valued at $10,684,526. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of ORBCOMM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.