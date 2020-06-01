Analysts Turn Mixed On Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS), OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

The shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Star Resources Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 26, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on November 29, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.40. Desjardins was of a view that GSS is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2017. CIBC thinks that GSS is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.79.

The shares of the company added by 7.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.77 while ending the day at $2.95. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a 40.26% incline from the average session volume which is 0.93 million shares. GSS had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Golden Star Resources Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GSS 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Golden Star Resources Ltd. generated 41.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $3.97 and traded between $3.68 and $3.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONE’s 50-day SMA is 4.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.18. The stock has a high of $8.69 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.99%, as 1.12M GSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.84% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.43, while the P/B ratio is 4.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 217.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.45% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Goldman Sachs International selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,093,750 shares of ONE, with a total valuation of $72,751,875.

Similarly, Keenan Capital LLC increased its OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares by 16.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,919,519 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 560,156 shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited which are valued at $18,892,082. In the same vein, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,394,624 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,839,241 shares and is now valued at $13,685,142. Following these latest developments, around 7.01% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.