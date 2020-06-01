Analysts Turn Mixed On AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 634.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.18.

The shares of the company added by 12.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.47 while ending the day at $2.80. During the trading session, a total of 10.71 million shares were traded which represents a -39.76% decline from the average session volume which is 7.66 million shares. AIM had ended its last session trading at $2.50. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 42.30 AIM 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The AIM ImmunoTech Inc. generated 27.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on December 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. It started the day trading at $27.24 and traded between $25.72 and $25.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGO’s 50-day SMA is 27.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.10. The stock has a high of $50.77 for the year while the low is $13.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.94%, as 2.86M AIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AGO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -44,374 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,984,011 shares of AGO, with a total valuation of $267,094,647. Putnam Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more AGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $226,957,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares by 20.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,258,847 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,566,080 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. which are valued at $186,075,521. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… decreased its Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 584,026 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,561,699 shares and is now valued at $135,619,311. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Assured Guaranty Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.