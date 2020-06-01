Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

The shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $18 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vipshop Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the VIPS stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VIPS is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 04, 2020. CLSA thinks that VIPS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $143.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.88.

The shares of the company added by 9.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.61 while ending the day at $17.34. During the trading session, a total of 9.06 million shares were traded which represents a -11.35% decline from the average session volume which is 8.14 million shares. VIPS had ended its last session trading at $15.77. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $10.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.26, with a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VIPS 52-week low price stands at $6.17 while its 52-week high price is $18.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vipshop Holdings Limited generated 819.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. Vipshop Holdings Limited has the potential to record 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $14.15 and traded between $13.33 and $13.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMBC’s 50-day SMA is 14.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.63. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $8.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.64%, as 1.87M VIPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.11% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 537.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AMBC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -56,769 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,959,919 shares of AMBC, with a total valuation of $102,510,607. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,846,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,103,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,825 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $36,177,070. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.