Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $32 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Credit Suisse was of a view that PING is Outperform in its latest report on November 06, 2019. William Blair thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.40 while ending the day at $28.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -90.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $26.12. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 169.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.67% to reach $10.26/share. It started the day trading at $8.04 and traded between $7.59 and $7.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVV’s 50-day SMA is 4.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.83. The stock has a high of $29.35 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.79%, as 31.53M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.31% of Ovintiv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 9,580,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,017,797 shares of OVV, with a total valuation of $240,652,655. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more OVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,387,349 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ovintiv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.