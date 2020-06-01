Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX)

The shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OraSure Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that OSUR is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2017. Raymond James thinks that OSUR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.49 while ending the day at $14.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 8.57% incline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. OSUR had ended its last session trading at $13.51. OraSure Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $900.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 71.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.60, with a beta of 0.49. OraSure Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 OSUR 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $18.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OraSure Technologies Inc. generated 83.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 170.0%. OraSure Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on April 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. It started the day trading at $1.93 and traded between $1.76 and $1.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBX’s 50-day SMA is 1.7780 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6351. The stock has a high of $5.13 for the year while the low is $1.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 546686.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.26%, as 646,511 OSUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of BBX Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 336.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 346,348 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,735,843 shares of BBX, with a total valuation of $7,919,987. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,628,827 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its BBX Capital Corporation shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,671,050 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,816 shares of BBX Capital Corporation which are valued at $5,662,626. In the same vein, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its BBX Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 317,440 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,391,271 shares and is now valued at $5,069,495. Following these latest developments, around 11.70% of BBX Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.