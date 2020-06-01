Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

The shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 22, 2015, to Buy the BCLI stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.96.

The shares of the company added by 11.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.83 while ending the day at $7.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.71 million shares were traded which represents a -30.27% decline from the average session volume which is 0.54 million shares. BCLI had ended its last session trading at $6.66. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BCLI 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. generated 12.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.13%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Keefe Bruyette also rated TRST as Upgrade on October 07, 2015, with its price target of $6 suggesting that TRST could surge by 3.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.69% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.595 and traded between $6.23 and $6.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRST’s 50-day SMA is 5.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.46. The stock has a high of $9.10 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.45%, as 2.50M BCLI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 677.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TRST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -189,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,178,513 shares of TRST, with a total valuation of $83,024,632. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TRST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,330,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,678,326 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -122,631 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY which are valued at $35,773,454. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 216,116 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,145,238 shares and is now valued at $19,814,999. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.