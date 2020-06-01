Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG), Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

The shares of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B2Gold Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 18, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.87.

The shares of the company added by 6.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.30 while ending the day at $5.48. During the trading session, a total of 15.95 million shares were traded which represents a -50.45% decline from the average session volume which is 10.6 million shares. BTG had ended its last session trading at $5.16. BTG 52-week low price stands at $2.16 while its 52-week high price is $5.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The B2Gold Corp. generated 207.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. B2Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.68% to reach $22.92/share. It started the day trading at $15.96 and traded between $14.83 and $14.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDP’s 50-day SMA is 13.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.95. The stock has a high of $56.86 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.82%, as 9.08M BTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.98% of Meredith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MDP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -192,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,900,531 shares of MDP, with a total valuation of $72,674,875. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,069,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ariel Investments LLC increased its Meredith Corporation shares by 94.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,809,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,365,072 shares of Meredith Corporation which are valued at $41,671,796. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meredith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 44,617 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,251,356 shares and is now valued at $33,387,609. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Meredith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.