Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA), REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is 16.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 91.52.

The shares of the company added by 21.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.04 while ending the day at $13.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.93 million shares were traded which represents a -666.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.12 million shares. ARYA had ended its last session trading at $11.00. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 ARYA 52-week low price stands at $9.84 while its 52-week high price is $11.55.

The ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. generated 0.7 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. It started the day trading at $39.49 and traded between $36.50 and $37.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGNX’s 50-day SMA is 36.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.13. The stock has a high of $55.23 for the year while the low is $20.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.70%, as 4.23M ARYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.58% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 503.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RGNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -205,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,626,083 shares of RGNX, with a total valuation of $184,210,625. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,389,911 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC decreased its REGENXBIO Inc. shares by 6.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,338,466 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -169,920 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. which are valued at $93,117,716. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… decreased its REGENXBIO Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,080,352 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,080,352 shares and is now valued at $82,839,617. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of REGENXBIO Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.