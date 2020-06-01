2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

The shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $11 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DNB Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the GLNG stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12.50. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on December 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Citigroup was of a view that GLNG is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that GLNG is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.31.

The shares of the company added by 5.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.81 while ending the day at $7.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 20.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. GLNG had ended its last session trading at $7.52. GLNG 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $19.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Golar LNG Limited generated 226.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. Golar LNG Limited has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. H.C. Wainwright also rated BBIO as Initiated on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that BBIO could surge by 34.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.46% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $32.46 and traded between $28.87 and $29.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBIO’s 50-day SMA is 29.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.20. The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $14.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.68%, as 8.64M GLNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.79% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,620,991 shares of BBIO, with a total valuation of $812,738,855.

Similarly, AIG Asset Management (U.S.) LLC decreased its BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares by 12.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,874,897 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -855,347 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which are valued at $179,360,605. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 322,914 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,711,604 shares and is now valued at $143,845,270. Following these latest developments, around 7.60% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.