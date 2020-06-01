2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.6683 while ending the day at $15.99. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -150.37% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. FUTU had ended its last session trading at $14.88. FUTU 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $15.87.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $5.66 and traded between $5.27 and $5.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LC’s 50-day SMA is 7.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.24. The stock has a high of $16.50 for the year while the low is $4.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.75%, as 7.02M FUTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of LendingClub Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 106,856 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,102,204 shares of LC, with a total valuation of $62,143,905. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more LC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,219,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its LendingClub Corporation shares by 9.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,417,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 564,678 shares of LendingClub Corporation which are valued at $49,219,203. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its LendingClub Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,145,802 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,814,491 shares and is now valued at $44,597,146. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of LendingClub Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.