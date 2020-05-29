Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

The shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 06, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Snap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Outperform the SNAP stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on April 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on April 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Wells Fargo was of a view that SNAP is Overweight in its latest report on March 20, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that SNAP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.01.

The shares of the company added by 7.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.842 while ending the day at $18.25. During the trading session, a total of 45.81 million shares were traded which represents a -39.36% decline from the average session volume which is 32.87 million shares. SNAP had ended its last session trading at $17.00. Snap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 SNAP 52-week low price stands at $7.89 while its 52-week high price is $19.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Snap Inc. generated 901.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.52%. Snap Inc. has the potential to record -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 02, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. It started the day trading at $0.9598 and traded between $0.86 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRSX’s 50-day SMA is 0.7163 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0969. The stock has a high of $2.94 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30406.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1138.15%, as 376,484 SNAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.15% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Psagot Mutual Funds Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 503,188 shares of FRSX, with a total valuation of $305,938. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichon… meanwhile bought more FRSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,331 worth of shares.

Similarly, TBF Global Asset Management GmbH decreased its Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares by 64.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,216 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -89,203 shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $29,923. In the same vein, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,748 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,748 shares and is now valued at $15,655.