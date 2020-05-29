Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR), Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

The shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Palomar Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Outperform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Evercore ISI was of a view that PLMR is Outperform in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Barclays thinks that PLMR is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 233.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is 13.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.52.

The shares of the company added by 14.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $69.545 while ending the day at $74.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -419.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.28 million shares. PLMR had ended its last session trading at $65.51. PLMR 52-week low price stands at $22.40 while its 52-week high price is $65.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.0%. Palomar Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $5.98 and traded between $5.40 and $5.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVFM’s 50-day SMA is 5.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.38. The stock has a high of $7.50 for the year while the low is $3.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.25%, as 2.58M PLMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 720.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Invesco Asset Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,812,910 shares of EVFM, with a total valuation of $55,993,193.

Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.