Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

The shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $149 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Outperform the JAZZ stock while also putting a $166 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $153. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 142. Barclays was of a view that JAZZ is Overweight in its latest report on June 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that JAZZ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 163.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $152.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.43.

The shares of the company added by 4.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $116.51 while ending the day at $118.79. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a 9.35% incline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. JAZZ had ended its last session trading at $113.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc currently has a market cap of $6.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.36, with a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 JAZZ 52-week low price stands at $86.88 while its 52-week high price is $154.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc generated 701.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7400.0%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has the potential to record 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.36% to reach $20.69/share. It started the day trading at $15.09 and traded between $13.58 and $13.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIFI's 50-day SMA is 12.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.74. The stock has a high of $20.96 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.08%, as 3.78M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.95% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 864.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WIFI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -221,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,430,799 shares of WIFI, with a total valuation of $47,825,338. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more WIFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,911,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by 14.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,967,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -491,800 shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. which are valued at $41,359,980. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 325,257 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,773,139 shares and is now valued at $38,657,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.