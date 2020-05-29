Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Panther Mining Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2014, to Buy the GPL stock while also putting a $1.40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $2.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on August 17, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that GPL is Accumulate in its latest report on July 11, 2011.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.45.

The shares of the company added by 4.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.40 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -25.12% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. GPL had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Great Panther Mining Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GPL 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $0.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Great Panther Mining Limited generated 38.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Great Panther Mining Limited has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Susquehanna also rated RLGY as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that RLGY could surge by 10.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.87% to reach $6.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.4429 and traded between $5.73 and $5.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLGY’s 50-day SMA is 3.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.45. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $2.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.62%, as 17.15M GPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.47% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RLGY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -131,097 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,086,524 shares of RLGY, with a total valuation of $78,495,514.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by 4.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,492,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -736,014 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. which are valued at $71,579,017. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,488,034 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,548,606 shares and is now valued at $32,760,950. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.