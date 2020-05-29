Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

The shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 29, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2016, to Sector Perform the GEN stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $3. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEN is Outperform in its latest report on January 26, 2016. BofA/Merrill thinks that GEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9448 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -114.49% decline from the average session volume which is 0.73 million shares. GEN had ended its last session trading at $1.01. GEN 52-week low price stands at $0.58 while its 52-week high price is $1.86.

The Genesis Healthcare Inc. generated 70.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 117.24%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Morgan Stanley also rated HPQ as Reiterated on May 28, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that HPQ could surge by 21.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.32% to reach $19.12/share. It started the day trading at $15.70 and traded between $14.94 and $15.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPQ’s 50-day SMA is 15.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.59. The stock has a high of $23.93 for the year while the low is $12.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.65%, as 17.60M GEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of HP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more HPQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 29.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 35,604,725 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 154,328,296 shares of HPQ, with a total valuation of $2,393,631,871. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HPQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,934,764,923 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its HP Inc. shares by 2.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 70,418,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,588,429 shares of HP Inc. which are valued at $1,092,191,819. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,226,386 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 64,258,658 shares and is now valued at $996,651,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of HP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.