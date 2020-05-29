Two Stocks To Tuck Away: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

The shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DraftKings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 18, 2020, to Outperform the DKNG stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on May 18, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on May 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that DKNG is Buy in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Northland Capital thinks that DKNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 04, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 281.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.11.

The shares of the company added by 5.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $34.62 while ending the day at $37.25. During the trading session, a total of 23.08 million shares were traded which represents a -351.66% decline from the average session volume which is 5.11 million shares. DKNG had ended its last session trading at $35.15. DraftKings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DKNG 52-week low price stands at $9.76 while its 52-week high price is $35.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DraftKings Inc. generated 0.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. DraftKings Inc. has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.51 and traded between $0.47 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SDRL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5382 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4605. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.74%, as 5.04M DKNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.77% of Seadrill Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The King Street Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,657,192 shares of SDRL, with a total valuation of $3,821,228.

Similarly, Odey Asset Management LLP decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,416,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -86,222 shares of Seadrill Limited which are valued at $1,961,143. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Seadrill Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,909 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,843,528 shares and is now valued at $1,632,185. Following these latest developments, around 27.48% of Seadrill Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.