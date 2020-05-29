Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 87.05% on 05/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.16 before closing at $4.19. Intraday shares traded counted 45.73 million, which was -11506.46% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 394.01K. PHIO’s previous close was $2.24 while the outstanding shares total 1.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 83.64, with weekly volatility at 12.75% and ATR at 0.23. The PHIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $26.34 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PHIO, the company has in raw cash 13.33 million on their books with 0.11 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 13601000 million total, with 1937000 million as their total liabilities.

PHIO were able to record -2.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 6.35 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.18 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -19.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PHIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PHIO attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.