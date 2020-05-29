Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF), Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

The shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2020. Credit Suisse was of a view that TEF is Outperform in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Macquarie thinks that TEF is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.51.

The shares of the company added by 5.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.795 while ending the day at $4.87. During the trading session, a total of 3.1 million shares were traded which represents a -56.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. TEF had ended its last session trading at $4.63. Telefonica S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEF 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $8.55.

The Telefonica S.A. generated 5.54 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Telefonica S.A. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $6.00 and traded between $5.15 and $5.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVID’s 50-day SMA is 3.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.20. The stock has a high of $7.21 for the year while the low is $1.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.10%, as 1.35M TEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 782.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 72.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Consonance Capital Management LP sold more OVID shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Consonance Capital Management LP selling -308,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,580,878 shares of OVID, with a total valuation of $9,394,396.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares by 13.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,679,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,075 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $6,112,761. In the same vein, BVF Partners LP increased its Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 551,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,286,004 shares and is now valued at $4,681,055. Following these latest developments, around 41.03% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.