Ride Out The Next Market Storm With CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

The shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CBL & Associates Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2017. Citigroup was of a view that CBL is Sell in its latest report on December 14, 2017. Jefferies thinks that CBL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.52.

The shares of the company added by 30.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.253 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 45.49 million shares were traded which represents a -847.77% decline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. CBL had ended its last session trading at $0.25. CBL 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $1.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. CBL & Associates Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $81. JP Morgan also rated MTH as Upgrade on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $67.50 suggesting that MTH could down by -26.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.35% to reach $56.20/share. It started the day trading at $78.43 and traded between $71.05 and $71.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTH’s 50-day SMA is 47.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.22. The stock has a high of $76.83 for the year while the low is $25.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.37%, as 1.59M CBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.10% of Meritage Homes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 648.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MTH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -55,693 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,443,464 shares of MTH, with a total valuation of $286,108,468. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $229,848,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,223,795 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Meritage Homes Corporation which are valued at $169,442,665. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Meritage Homes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 40,017 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,440,185 shares and is now valued at $75,696,124. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Meritage Homes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.