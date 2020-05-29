Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

The shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $90 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whirlpool Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Longbow advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Buy the WHR stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $153. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 157. JP Morgan was of a view that WHR is Overweight in its latest report on September 26, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that WHR is worth Sector Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $121.51 while ending the day at $121.67. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a 18.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. WHR had ended its last session trading at $129.19. Whirlpool Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 41.69, with a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 WHR 52-week low price stands at $64.00 while its 52-week high price is $163.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Whirlpool Corporation generated 2.84 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.2%. Whirlpool Corporation has the potential to record 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.58% to reach $2.26/share. It started the day trading at $5.245 and traded between $4.55 and $4.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 2.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.92. The stock has a high of $21.13 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.70%, as 13.54M WHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.15% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,433,735 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $24,519,277. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,751,874 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by 7.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,717,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 264,565 shares of At Home Group Inc. which are valued at $8,735,968. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its At Home Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,831 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,011,963 shares and is now valued at $7,078,113. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.