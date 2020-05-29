Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

The shares of Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corteva Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 17, 2020, to Hold the CTVA stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2020. Susquehanna was of a view that CTVA is Positive in its latest report on March 31, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that CTVA is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.43.

The shares of the company added by 4.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.92 while ending the day at $26.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.9 million shares were traded which represents a 26.35% incline from the average session volume which is 5.3 million shares. CTVA had ended its last session trading at $25.80. Corteva Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CTVA 52-week low price stands at $20.38 while its 52-week high price is $32.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Corteva Inc. generated 1.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -140.68%. Corteva Inc. has the potential to record 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Jefferies also rated RVLV as Downgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that RVLV could surge by 3.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.44% to reach $14.23/share. It started the day trading at $14.94 and traded between $13.69 and $13.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RVLV’s 50-day SMA is 10.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.30. The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $7.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.45%, as 7.68M CTVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 44.13% of Revolve Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more RVLV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -6,230 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,483,616 shares of RVLV, with a total valuation of $16,304,940. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RVLV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,111,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Revolve Group Inc. shares by 740.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 935,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 824,051 shares of Revolve Group Inc. which are valued at $10,278,727. In the same vein, Hodges Capital Management, Inc. increased its Revolve Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 106,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 628,684 shares and is now valued at $6,909,237. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Revolve Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.