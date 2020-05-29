Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

The shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canopy Growth Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Hold the CGC stock while also putting a $15.60 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CGC is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2019. Alliance Global Partners thinks that CGC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.16.

The shares of the company added by 9.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.84 while ending the day at $21.72. During the trading session, a total of 14.55 million shares were traded which represents a -123.89% decline from the average session volume which is 6.5 million shares. CGC had ended its last session trading at $19.90. CGC 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $45.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canopy Growth Corporation generated 1.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -148.15%. Canopy Growth Corporation has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.14% to reach $7.10/share. It started the day trading at $5.52 and traded between $5.06 and $5.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLNW’s 50-day SMA is 5.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.37. The stock has a high of $6.99 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.98%, as 8.56M CGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.33% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LLNW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -84,947 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,297,784 shares of LLNW, with a total valuation of $36,999,765. Hood River Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LLNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,225,579 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Limelight Networks Inc. shares by 0.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,887,133 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,638 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. which are valued at $29,847,764. Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of Limelight Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.