Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG), Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

The shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Big Lots Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on May 04, 2020, to Outperform the BIG stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on April 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BIG is Market Perform in its latest report on March 31, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that BIG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 262.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.91 while ending the day at $36.68. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -49.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. BIG had ended its last session trading at $39.02. Big Lots Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.78, with a beta of 2.20. Big Lots Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 BIG 52-week low price stands at $10.13 while its 52-week high price is $39.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Big Lots Inc. generated 52.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.51%. Big Lots Inc. has the potential to record 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

