Mixed Analyst Attention: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

The shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genmab A/S, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Buy the GMAB stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GMAB is Buy in its latest report on September 13, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GMAB is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.31.

The shares of the company added by 4.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.43 while ending the day at $30.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -98.57% decline from the average session volume which is 0.76 million shares. GMAB had ended its last session trading at $29.69. GMAB 52-week low price stands at $16.24 while its 52-week high price is $31.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genmab A/S generated 818.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -233.33%. Genmab A/S has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.79% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $3.16 and traded between $2.80 and $2.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNS’s 50-day SMA is 2.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.78. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $0.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.19%, as 7.26M GMAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.79% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 979.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 164.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more MRNS shares, increasing its portfolio by 224.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 9,002,840 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,005,680 shares of MRNS, with a total valuation of $26,531,587.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC decreased its Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,200,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $12,648,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.